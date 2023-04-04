Why hindsight is 20/20 for Bryson DeChambeau

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Bryson DeChambeau was a beefed-up, big-hitting U.S. Open champ when he came to the Masters in November 2020 and called Augusta National a par 67 because of his length. He only broke par two days, and only once did he break 70 — a 69.

“Because of that statement (some people) think I don’t have respect for the course,” DeChambeau said. “Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don’t have respect for the course, they’d better go check out who I actually am because it’s not accurate one bit.”

DeChambeau said he regrets not clarifying that he needed to be at the peak of his game, and that wasn’t the case. And while he said a 67 every day is unlikely to happen, with the distance he was hitting the ball in 2020 it was possible.

“But that’s only with your ‘A’ game, and I should have rephrased that,” he said.

DeChambeau said this week, it’s an honor to be back at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I like the course changes. I’m excited for the year,” he said Monday.

What are his expectation for this week?

“I don’t come here to finish second, but I will say that I’ve got a lot of work to do before I can get there,” he said.

And does he feel he has more to prove this Masters than any one before?

“When I won the U.S. Open I felt like I still had something to prove and I had vertigo, weird stuff going on that year, and it just seems like every year I’ve never really had my game, my A game,” he said. “Even though this year I don’t feel like it’s fully A game status, it’s progressing that way.”

He continued: “It’s always kind of been a tale of my career. Just having weird stuff happen, then I have a lot of great things happen. It’s like my emotions, just up and down, up and down.”

