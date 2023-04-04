Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Simmons
Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say
Andy Davis, Torron Walker
Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault
Jordan Kleinsorge
Aiken man arrested in assault, robbery of Dollar General employee
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
2023 Masters Tournament
Masters updates: April 3, 2023

Latest News

Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Arbitrators side with European tour in fight with LIV
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war