CROSS ANCHOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in South Carolina on Tuesday morning.

The reported 1.62 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:40 a.m. near Cross Anchor South Carolina with a minimum of 18.1 km.

