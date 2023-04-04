Tiger Woods says his joy for golf is different now, but it’s still there

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiger Woods says he still finds joy in golf, but it’s a different joy than it used to be.

Now in a lot of ways, it’s as a father and a mentor, passing on what he’s learned.

He spoke Tuesday during a news conference ahead of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Addressing the devastating injuries from a car accident that still trouble him, he said he doesn’t know how many more Masters he has in him.

He was able to play in last year’s Masters in his return to professional golf after the accident. He didn’t win, but he said just being able to play was a victory in itself.

It’s not so much hitting the ball that’s a problem for him, but walking the course – especially the notoriously hilly Augusta National.

He said his mobility “is not where I’d like it” to be.

“It’s been tough and it will always be tough,” he said. “It will never be the same. I understand that.

“That’s my future and that’s OK.”

Asked what his key is to overcoming adversity, he gave one word: Stubbornness.

“I believe in hard work,” he said. “I believe in getting out there. You get out of it what you put into it.”

He said he thinks his game is better than it was last year.

He said his endurance is better, but he aches a little more than he did last year.

But he said that’s because he’s pushing himself harder.

“I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it,” he said.

Going forward, success and satisfaction for him are “just appreciation at being able to play the game,” he said.

“It’s been a tough road, but then again, it’s the appreciation of being able to play the game.”

Augusta National is so special to the five-time Masters champion.

“It means so much to me in my heart to be able to come here and play this golf course,” he said.

“So much of my life has been here at Augusta National,” he said. “I’m just so excited to be here and to play.”

Another part of his joy in golf now is passing along his knowledge.

“I’m able to spend more time with my son,” he said. “It’s incredible the bonding the moments that come because of the sport.”

“To be able to share this game and share some memories and create new memories” is special, he said.

“The joy is different,” he said.

But it’s still there.

