Spring brings events throughout the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spring has arrived and Augusta has kicked off the month of events with the 87th annual Masters Tournament.

Though we started off the month big with golf week, the month will be packed with events that you will want to add to your calendar.

Here are some golf events to add to your calendar.

Egg-cellent Easter events

Head over to Fatty Masha’s Annual Eggstravaganza for games, prizes, free food, and an egg hunt for ages 2 to 12.

April 8 - from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pendleton King Park, 1600 Troupe Street

Join Harlem Elementary School for the third annual Harlem Hoppening. This is a day free family fun for all ages. There will be egg hunts, food, games, and more.

April 8 - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harlem Elementary School, 424 Hawes Bridge Parkway

Thomson YMCA invites all to come out to the Spring Fest on to enjoy an egg hunt, face painting, games, and more.

April 8 - from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomson Family YMCA, 521 West Hill Street

Join Kennedy Middle School for a free family eggs-perience event, with egg hunts, the Easter Bunny, food vendors, inflatables, Touch-A-Truck, Animals from Eudora Farms, music from WAFJ, and more for kids ages birth to 5th grade.

April 8 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kennedy Middle School practice lot, 274 E Pine Log Road

Head over to Harrison Caver Park for an egg hunt, Easter baskets, refreshments and more.

April 8 - from 1 to 3 p.m. at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road

There will be an Easter egg hunt at the Cold Creek Nursery at the lot and in the greenhouses, as well as complimentary bunny pictures. Attendee can find candy and coupon-filled eggs, shop at the fresh produce in the market, and enjoy activities.

April 8 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cold Creek Nursery, 398 Hitchcock Parkway, Aiken

Head over to Elijah Clark State Park for egg hunts and activities for the whole family for free.

April 9 - 9:30 a.m. at 2959 McCormick Highway, Lincolnton

Local Applebee’s locations will be giving children a free kids meal all Easter day, for one day only. Participating locations include: Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Macon, Milledgeville, Pooler, Savannah, Flemington, Columbus, Dublin, and Warner Robins.

Upcoming events

Nitro Extreme will show stunts, jumps, fire to auto-sports fanatics. The show will feature entertainment for two hours each show.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the website. All shows will be at the Augusta Mall, located at 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

April 6 and 7 - 7:30 p.m.

April 8 - at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

April 9 - at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Riverfront paddle or Moonlight paddle with Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals and Tours during a guided paddle along the Savannah River in downtown Augusta.

They are open year round and sit dockside at the 5th Street Marina.

April 5 - from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

April 8 - from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fun all month long

Indoor activities

You can skate your way to Skateland of Augusta from Noon to 5 p.m. It is $6 a person to skate.

If it’s raining, go check out Playland of Aiken . It’s an indoor playground that your kids will love.

Check out your local library, each week libraries host children’s events and school breaks programs.

Bowlero host discount days for you and the family to see who is the best bowler.

Artsy Me Studio offers pottery painting for all experience levels.

Dave and Buster’s host discount days and happy hours so you can play all your favorite arcade games all weekend long.

Outdoor activities

