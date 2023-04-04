Rory McIlroy has plenty of patrons pulling for grand slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many patrons today were following Rory McIlroy, who knows quite a bit about having another chance.

He’s still chasing his career grand slam, and there’s a lot of buzz that this could be his year.

It’s a very exclusive club. So far, there are only five members: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Rory is No. 2 in the world and finished No. 2 at the 2022 masters, but he thnks he can be No. 1.

Even before today, he played 81 holes here at Augusta National over the last two and a half weeks, and he’s as relaxed as he’s ever been.

He’s also coming into the week as a patron favorite.

We asked him about all the love.

Meredith: “Do you feel that patron support, and does that make a difference?”

Rory McIlroy: “I’m incredibly lucky that I get supported wherever I go, I don’t feel like the support is a weight of expectation, but it’s incredibly nice, and I’m incredibly grateful that I do have that support, and you know, if that can help me half a percent to get through this week, then I’ll take it.”

Even Tiger Woods is confident Rory will join him in the grand slam club. Today he said it was just a matter of time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.