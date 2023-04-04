The patrons come from near and far to enjoy the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The patrons at the Masters come from near and far.

Some are first-timers and some are familiar faces.

They line the ropes to get a look at their favorite player.

For Craig Grantham of Athens, Ala.: “To be honest, it’s like the first time I saw my wife in her wedding dress; it’s like no greater feeling.”

And some waited in lines hundreds deep for a chance to get some gear.

Stuff like what Richie Gram from St. Louis got: “Shirts, hats, gloves, everything, a little bit of everything.”

The patrons are part of what makes the Masters so special.

And there’s nothing quite like seeing it through the lens of a first timer.

“It’s perfect. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in my life,” said Martin Rood of Seattle.

Don Paige of Atlanta said:

“We went down to see where Bubba Watson hit the shot to the right on 10 and hooked it around there and it’s impossible that that ball did that.”

And for those who have been coming for years, they treat every moment like it’s their last.

People like Tom and Mary Weadock from Michigan, who put it this way:

“You just try to savor every minute that you have here because to be able to get tickets and be able to do what you want to come and do is a blessing, really.”

