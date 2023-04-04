Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

North Augusta gateway opening pushed back into the holidays

From unstable structures to applying for state income taxes, North Augusta’s gateway project is...
From unstable structures to applying for state income taxes, North Augusta’s gateway project is currently on pause.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One year later, the old roller rink and carpet store in North Augusta is still under construction.

The Palmetto Peach Development said by this time last year, new business owners would be moved in. Plans are pushed back at least another eight months.

From unstable structures to applying for state income taxes, North Augusta’s gateway project is currently on pause.

While this could be considered a troublesome delay in getting rid of this eyesore, nearby businesses are just happy this building is getting any care at all

“Anything is better than nothing,” said Travis Still, North Augusta Feed & Seed owner. “It’s been abandoned for so long that I think. People can ride by and see change is coming.”

For this family business that’s been here for decades or local businesses in Hammond’s Ferry, any progress is appreciated.

MORE | ‘It’s a hassle for me’: Tournament traffic impacts Augusta Transit

David Towles is the owner of Edge Salon & Spa. He said, “I’m excited that they’re even working on the project. You know, that project included a wooded lot that had nothing but weeds growing in it as well as a carpet shop that was filled with old rotten carpet.”

A factor that actually weighed down the floors of the old carpet shop’s second floor is making the space unsafe to work in initially.

The biggest delay is getting approval for state income tax funding that creates no extra cost for North Augusta.

Brett Brannon is the owner of Palmetto Peach Development He said, “I feel good about where we’ve gotten to. We have had a lot of interest in the location. We have two tenants we have secured, both retail tenants, that are going in the downstairs of the building.”

MORE | Electrofishing underway at Clarks Hill to monitor lake population

They say the first structure should be done before the holiday season. Once done, they’ll add 25,000 more square feet of development.

“However, they made us aware the holiday season is no time for retail to be trying to change locations. They have their inventory already put out, and they have their active Christmas shoppers, so my guess is those retail components will not open before January of next year,” he said.

Palmetto Peach Development’s state income tax actually got approved more than three months ago but they’re waiting on the city of North Augusta to certify it so construction can get started again. Something they believe will happen in April.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Simmons
Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say
Andy Davis, Torron Walker
Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
Jordan Kleinsorge
Aiken man arrested in assault, robbery of Dollar General employee
2023 Masters Tournament
Masters updates: April 3, 2023

Latest News

View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Electrofishing underway at Clarks Hill to monitor lake population
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023
Masters champion Dustin Johnson of the United States, Masters champion Phil Mickelson of the...
Q&A with Masters Tournament competitor Phil Mikelson