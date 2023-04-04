Nicklaus, Player and Watson to be saluted as honorary starters at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on the No. 1 tee.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson – who were also last year’s honorary starters – combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present), Lee Elder (2021) and Watson (2022-present) have continued the tradition.

