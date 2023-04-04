Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The wet weather forecast is one of the biggest topics of discussion at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

It’s already been pretty damp this week, so people are raising concerns about the chance of rain Thursday and then the likelihood on Friday and Saturday.

Bubba Watson was asked about it during a brief news conference Tuesday.

“You practice the same, but you’re just hoping that, when it’s rainy, it’s hard to get the ball to do what you want it to do. This is a long golf course when it’s wet,” he said. “And then mud balls. That’s what we all talk about. I had a couple mud balls today, but hopefully it drains, doesn’t rain as much as the forecast shows, and we get to play some good golf.”

Being a former champion, he’ll be paired with an amateur Thursday and Friday.

“You know, I think at this stage of my life, this stage professionally, where I’m at in my personal life, you cheer them on,” he said. “You watch these young kids. You want them to succeed. You want them to be able to feel what I felt.”

Larry Mize agreed that at least the rain later might make the course similar to conditions the players have been practicing under so far.

“The course is playing long. The greens are a little on the soft side. I mean, not soft, but a little on the soft side with everything,” he said. “So it’s going to be – yeah, conditions should be pretty similar. ... So it will be interesting to see, but I’ll look forward to whatever they are.”

Since Matt Fitzpatrick is from a rainy region of England, he was asked at a news conference if he’s more acclimated to playing in wet conditions.

“I don’t necessarily think I’m better-suited,” he said.

He noted that the grass-drying system should keep the ground as firm as possible.

“But depending on how much rain there is, it’s obviously always difficult,” he said.

“I look at previous performances here when it’s been really, really windy, really sort of cold, or where you’ve kind of got to be gritty, yeah, I would say that definitely suits me. Generic rain, I don’t know if it suits anyone, really. I think everyone is miserable playing in that.”

In the forecast

We’re due for a big warm-up through Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the Southeast.

Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday morning will be mild with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be near record levels in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will bring another cold front, a few showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Showers look likely for Friday and Saturday rounds of the Masters. Friday and Saturday are trending on the breezier side with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

