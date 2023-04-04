Masters app lets you join the action with fantasy roster

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A great way to be part of the action, whether you’re watching from home or the course is to create your own Masters fantasy roster through the Masters app

You can create a league on the app and invite friends. you pick four players -- a past champ, a U.S. player, international player and a wild card. And then there’s a tie-breaker question.

We asked patrons how they made their picks — and Chase Mitchell went with a sentimental pick for past winner.

“I picked Hideki Matsuyama. I just had my firstborn son named Declan and pretty much all I ever say to him is Hi, Decki,” Mitchell said.

Wild card?

“Max Homa, he’s a stud. there’s no question.”

Spencer Mitchell said: “I went with the amateur Gordon Sarge. He hits it hard, and I don’t think we get penalized for bogeys and double bogeys. We’ll see how that pays out.”

And he’s right that is new this year, amateurs can’t contribute negative points towards your score, so if you pick Sarge, you won’t be penalized for his bogeys or double bogeys, so that could actually pay off.

