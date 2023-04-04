Submit Photos/Videos
How will Champions Dinner play out amid LIV tension?

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight is the annual Champions Dinner, and, oh, to be a fly on the wall where past champions get together.

Tonight ‘s menu, chosen by defending champion Scotty Scheffler, includes cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish and a warm chocolate chip cookie skillet for dessert.

But all this could be served with a side of awkward. Six past champions joined the LIV Tour. Scheffler joked about putting them at their own table.

It’s indicative of an uncomfortable undertone that’s been ebbing and flowing this week already, and it’s only Tuesday.

Cam Smith has already said a LIV player needs to win the whole thing.

Rory McIlroy said that’s a lot of pressure to feel like you have to play for a cause -- and at the end of the day, the Masters is so big, this PGA-LIV debate just becomes noise.

