How things have come full-circle for Tiger and other players

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday at the Masters is time to get down to business for many of the players.

Another time-honored tradition is the large gallery following Tiger Woods.

It’s been a great day two out here on the course.

Thankfully the rain wasn’t a factor today.

We got to see Tiger Woods out here nice and early this morning, teeing off in the early group with his usual playing partners Freddie Couples and Justin Thomas.

We’re seeing this continued evolution of Tiger Woods.

He burst onto the scene here at Augusta National as a young 21-year-old winning his first of five green jackets.

Who can forget the image of him embracing his dad after he won?

Then 22 years later when he shocked the world and won in 2019, it was tiger hugging his son Charlie in a full circle moment.

And tiger says that’s what brings him joy these days.

Being on the other side of a special father-son bond.

Now for one of those playing partners, Justin Thomas.

He’s gotten off to a bit of a slow start this year, and he’s dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in six years.

But he’s played well here in recent years.

He finished eighth last year and fourth in 2020.

That could be in part because of the guys he plays with early in the week.

Freddie and Tiger have a combined 63 starts out here.

And Justin Thomas says he’s like a sponge when he’s out with them--just soaking up any wisdom they have to give.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.