Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

How things have come full-circle for Tiger and other players

By Nick Proto
Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday at the Masters is time to get down to business for many of the players.

Another time-honored tradition is the large gallery following Tiger Woods.

It’s been a great day two out here on the course.

Thankfully the rain wasn’t a factor today.

We got to see Tiger Woods out here nice and early this morning, teeing off in the early group with his usual playing partners Freddie Couples and Justin Thomas.

We’re seeing this continued evolution of Tiger Woods.

He burst onto the scene here at Augusta National as a young 21-year-old winning his first of five green jackets.

Who can forget the image of him embracing his dad after he won?

Then 22 years later when he shocked the world and won in 2019, it was tiger hugging his son Charlie in a full circle moment.

And tiger says that’s what brings him joy these days.

Being on the other side of a special father-son bond.

Now for one of those playing partners, Justin Thomas.

He’s gotten off to a bit of a slow start this year, and he’s dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in six years.

But he’s played well here in recent years.

He finished eighth last year and fourth in 2020.

That could be in part because of the guys he plays with early in the week.

Freddie and Tiger have a combined 63 starts out here.

And Justin Thomas says he’s like a sponge when he’s out with them--just soaking up any wisdom they have to give.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament