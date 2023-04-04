Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Here’s how the practice rounds are going at Augusta National

By Daniel Booth
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every hole at Augusta National has its challenges in one way or another.

On top of that, we’re expecting a heavy dose of rain over the next few days.

That will certainly have an impact on how the course plays.

Every hole at augusta national has its challenges in one way or another.

On top of that, we’re expecting a heavy dose of rain over the next few days.

That will certainly have an impact on how the course plays.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“I think it’s just a place the more you play it, the more familiar you are with really the greens. I think I learned a lot around the greens and on the greens. Little breaks here and there, kind of the speed. So I would say that’s probably the biggest takeaway,” Sam Burns said.

Tiger Woods talked about what an advantage it is to knowing this course inside and out, and we’ve seen him prove that.

This will be his 25th Masters, and although he’s still favoring his injured leg a little bit, he shot an eagle om the third hole Tuesday.

So maybe that’s a sign of things to come.

MASTERS LIVE BLOG | Luive from teh course at Augusta National

He’s come a long way since almost losing his life in that horrific car accident two-years ago.

He’s still recovering, and isn’t playing in as many events as he would like.’

His last tournament round was in February when he tied for 45th in the Genesis.

But it was his best performance since his car wreck.

“I can hit a lot of shots but the difficulty for me is going to be the walking going forward. It is what it is. I wish it could be easier. I’ve got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred (laughter) but until then no buggy,” he said.

Even though mobility is still an issue for Tiger, he’s a guy you can’t count out. he still likes his chances to win his sixth green jacket.

TIger says: “People probably didn’t think i was a threat in 2019 either, but that kind of turned out OK.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Simmons
Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say
Andy Davis, Torron Walker
Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
Jordan Kleinsorge
Aiken man arrested in assault, robbery of Dollar General employee
2023 Masters Tournament
Masters updates: April 3, 2023

Latest News

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays a stroke on the No. 2 hole during practice round...
This couple has a unique history with Masters Tournament
Masters champion Dustin Johnson of the United States, Masters champion Phil Mickelson of the...
Patrons give Mickelson a warm welcome for Masters practice rounds
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023