Here’s how the practice rounds are going at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every hole at Augusta National has its challenges in one way or another.

On top of that, we’re expecting a heavy dose of rain over the next few days.

That will certainly have an impact on how the course plays.

“I think it’s just a place the more you play it, the more familiar you are with really the greens. I think I learned a lot around the greens and on the greens. Little breaks here and there, kind of the speed. So I would say that’s probably the biggest takeaway,” Sam Burns said.

Tiger Woods talked about what an advantage it is to knowing this course inside and out, and we’ve seen him prove that.

This will be his 25th Masters, and although he’s still favoring his injured leg a little bit, he shot an eagle om the third hole Tuesday.

So maybe that’s a sign of things to come.

He’s come a long way since almost losing his life in that horrific car accident two-years ago.

He’s still recovering, and isn’t playing in as many events as he would like.’

His last tournament round was in February when he tied for 45th in the Genesis.

But it was his best performance since his car wreck.

“I can hit a lot of shots but the difficulty for me is going to be the walking going forward. It is what it is. I wish it could be easier. I’ve got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred (laughter) but until then no buggy,” he said.

Even though mobility is still an issue for Tiger, he’s a guy you can’t count out. he still likes his chances to win his sixth green jacket.

TIger says: “People probably didn’t think i was a threat in 2019 either, but that kind of turned out OK.”

