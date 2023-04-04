Green jacket hasn’t changed Scottie Scheffler’s humble approach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last year’s Masters champion said that besides arriving at Augusta National Golf Club a little earlier, he hasn’t really changed his approach in preparing for the tournament this year.

In fact, the humble Scottie Scheffler hasn’t changed much in his life since last year’s victory, he said during a news conference Tuesday ahead of this year’s Masters.

He hasn’t bought a new car to replace the white 2012 Yukon XL with nearly 200,000 miles on it.

He hasn’t bought a new house.

He hasn’t been wearing his green jacket to a lot of places to show it off. Just to a Texas Rangers game to throw the first pitch and to a Stars game to drop the puck.

Instead, the jacket has mostly hung in a closet for the past year.

And he hasn’t even been back to Augusta National a lot, just once as he tells it.

But while he hasn’t changed, the golf course has.

Besides the highly discussed 13th hole changes, “I think there’s always just little changes that they don’t tell us about,” Scottie Scheffler said.

“I feel like I could never learn enough about this golf course,” he said.

Still, he’s just “going one day at a time” as he practices ahead of Thursday’s first round.

Among the things he’s most looking forward to in Augusta is the champion’s dinner he’ll host tonight.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be special,” he said.

It’s a rare opportunity to share a meal with the other golfers and the golf club’s chairman.

“I’m hoping it’s more of a celebration. It’s such a special opportunity,” he said. “I don’t know many of the guys in the room really well.”

He’s hoping they have a good time.

“I’ll definitely get emotional,” he said. “I wish I didn’t, but I always do.”

