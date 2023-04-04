Fuel spill causes traffic at Washington Road, I-520 intersection

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fuel spilled has caused traffic delays at the intersection of Washington Road and Bobby Jones Expressway on Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, an accident occurred between a trash truck and another vehicle.

The vehicle compromised the gas tank on the trash truck, causing fuel to spill onto the roadway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up as of 9:30 a.m.

Columbia County crews have responded to the scene and are working to clean the area.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

