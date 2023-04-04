Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level disturbance will move through the region this evening bringing the chance for light showers through sunset. Rain will end tonight and then patchy dense fog is expected to develop into early Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be mostly calm overnight.

A big warm up lies ahead Tuesday through Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the Southeast. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid-80s. Patchy fog could be an issue early Tuesday but we are expecting clearing skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Wednesday morning will be mild with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be near record levels in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Another cold front heads toward the region Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front is likely to stall over our area, so showers look likely for Friday and Saturday rounds of the Masters. Friday and Saturday are trending on the breezier side with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible. Friday will stay warm with highs in the mid-70s, but Saturday will be much cooler as cold air damming brings highs all the way down into the 50s.

Depending on how long the front stays stalled over the region, rain could linger into Sunday too. Keep it here for updates during the week.

