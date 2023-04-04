Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with a few clouds and patchy dense fog forming overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild after sunset in the 70s and 60s. Winds will be light overnight out of the southeast.

A big warm up lies ahead Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the Southeast. Wednesday morning will be mild with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be near record levels in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Another cold front heads toward the region Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

The front is likely to stall over our area, so showers look likely for Friday and Saturday rounds of the Masters. Friday and Saturday are trending on the breezier side with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible. Friday will stay warm with highs in the mid-70s, but Saturday will be much cooler as cold air damming brings highs all the way down into the 50s.

Rain will linger across the region early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday and stay gusty with highs in the 60s and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Staying dry and warm Wednesday - rain chances ramping up past Thursday. (WRDW)

