Collaboration brings new building for USC Aiken students

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River National Lab has started a building project at USC Aiken. It’s a collaboration nearly ten years in the making. It’s the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative Building.

It’s a project with the university, Savannah River National Lab, and the Department of Energy. It includes office space, lab space, and classroom space for university students.

The idea is to serve the community by working toward goals set by the Department of Energy, like clean-up efforts and others.

Leaders say the goal is an effort to build up the school’s engineering program, and they aim to help students get ready for a job with the Department of Energy as they work to build a workforce for the future.

“Our students will learn from cutting-edge experts, will have hands-on experience learning their craft and as a result, translating it to wonderful job opportunities moving forward,” said Chancellor Dan Heimmermann.

Tony Polt is the director of the Savannah River Laboratory Office for the Department of Energy. He said, “It really should be a force for training the next generation of workers at the Savannah River Site because of the relationship we’re going to have with the University of South Carolina and its engineering program, as well as all the students that we expect may be coming through this.”

Polt says they will also be collaborating with local businesses. They expect construction to be done by the end of 2024. And they hope to start moving in by the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.