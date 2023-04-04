Submit Photos/Videos
Bicyclist killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 8:41 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an accident on Mike Padgett Highway and Debra Street.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 8:41 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Deputies learned a female driver turning onto Mike Padgett Highway from Debra Street struck the bicyclist on Mike Padgett Highway.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

