Augusta Regional Airport brings in food trucks for employees, travelers

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Augusta’s airport staff, it’s all hands on deck during tournament week to serve patrons and locals flying in and out.

For the first time, they have locally owned food trucks at the airport. It’s a way to say thank you to employees putting in long hours and travelers visiting the airport.

We spoke to an employee working his third Masters week, and he says there are more flights coming in, making for a busier than normal week. They’re thankful to have the trucks there.

“It’s more planes, more people, and basically a lot more to do. It means a lot to bring food trucks out here. We usually don’t have food trucks out here during the week. They brought them here to feed us, but also to give the food trucks their own experiences with passengers from around the world,” said Passenger Assistant Liaison Karl Pope.

One local food truck vendor says she’s thankful for the opportunity to be out there.

“We love it. This is what we do. This is what we wake up for. We love the people, so just seeing the people, meeting new people number one has been phenomenal for us,” said Kalease Jenkins, J&K Blue Box.

Jenkins says she loves getting feedback from the people she serves. She’s hoping it helps attract more long-time customers.

