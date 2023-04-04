Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County vehicle crash results in delayed death

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision from March resulted in the delayed death of one of the drivers, authorities say.

On Tuesday, authorities announce that the accident involving two vehicles occurred on March 12 around 10:40 a.m. on S.C. 125 near Hammond Road, five miles south of North Augusta.

MORE | 54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta

The first vehicle was a 2015 Jeep SUV, and the driver was transported to Aiken ER, officials say. The second vehicle was a 2006 Nissan Sedan, its driver was also transported to Aiken ER.

According to authorities, the driver of the second vehicle died later due to the incident.

The first vehicle was traveling north on S.C. 125, officials say, and the second vehicle was attempting to make a left turn onto Hammond Road from S.C. 125 South, when the first vehicle hit the second.

