Ahead of Masters, Justin Thomas says he’s trying not overthink

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Justin Thomas says it’s possible to overprepare and overthink when getting practicing for the Masters.

He’s getting his game ready for Round 1 on Thursday, but not overdoing it.

“You can almost work yourself into bad habits by thinking too much,” he said during a pre-Masters news conference Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. “I have a really good idea of how to play this place. It’s more just trying to get a feel for the course.”

He continued: “For me, it’s just getting my work done.”

There are times when he says he’s making it too hard on himself to make par.

The first tee can be a bit disconcerting, though.

He called it a “calming yet nervous feeling.”

Augusta National is really special to him.

“I always love coming here,” he said. “It is one of those places where the more you play it, the better you get to know it.”

