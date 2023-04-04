Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ahead of Masters, Justin Thomas says he’s trying not overthink

By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Full Masters copverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Justin Thomas says it’s possible to overprepare and overthink when getting practicing for the Masters.

He’s getting his game ready for Round 1 on Thursday, but not overdoing it.

“You can almost work yourself into bad habits by thinking too much,” he said during a pre-Masters news conference Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. “I have a really good idea of how to play this place. It’s more just trying to get a feel for the course.”

LIVE BLOG | Updates from the course at Augusta National

He continued: “For me, it’s just getting my work done.”

There are times when he says he’s making it too hard on himself to make par.

The first tee can be a bit disconcerting, though.

He called it a “calming yet nervous feeling.”

Augusta National is really special to him.

“I always love coming here,” he said. “It is one of those places where the more you play it, the better you get to know it.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Simmons
Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say
Andy Davis, Torron Walker
Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault
Jordan Kleinsorge
Aiken man arrested in assault, robbery of Dollar General employee
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
2023 Masters Tournament
Masters updates: April 3, 2023

Latest News

Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023
From left, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson participate in the honorary starter...
Nicklaus, Player and Watson to be saluted as honorary starters at Masters
Detail of a patrons’ hat with Masters pins during practice round 2 at Augusta National Golf...
Masters practice rounds on April 4, 2023
Jon Rahm speaks at a pre-Masters news conference on April 4, 2023.
‘You create your own luck,’ Rahm says ahead of Masters