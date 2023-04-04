Submit Photos/Videos
13th hole could be a devil now for Masters players

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters is steeped in tradition, and what has become a tradition of late is a significant change to the course.

Last year, it was 15.

This year, it’s 13. The tee box moved back 35 yards, which is significant, especially when you see the elevation. There’s also the second cut by Rae’s Creek.

Today, We saw Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Freddy Couples tee it up.

So saying there’s a lot of experience in that group is an understatement . But it appears most everyone in that group was aiming for this cypress tree which would mean a 313-yard drive

“Well if I were 30, I’d probably be excited about it. at 63, I think it’s an incredible hole. I won’t go for it. I don’t know how I can, but it’s not about me; it’s about the best players and how far they’re hitting it. I think it’s spectacular,” he said.

Augusta National is always looking at ways to make the tournament more challenging.

Many a prayer has been whispered on 13 over the years, but this year, Amen Corner’s last hole could be a devil.

Kevin Kisner: “You got to hit a perfect drive to have a chance now. … If you bail out to the right, you have no chance to go for it. the longer hitters will be in the trees now.”

