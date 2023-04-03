Where to shop off-course during golf tournament week

Submit Photos/Videos
By Nick Viland
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has some places to shop while you’re off the course.

We were live at Escape Outdoors, one of several places that have a little something for everyone.

Whether you need new clothes for the course or forgot clothes, local stores in the area are ready to help out.

“It’s like Christmas on steroids. It’s the greatest week of the year,” said Jackson Marshall, Escape Outdoors.

MORE | Here’s who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament

They are ready to fill the needs of whatever patrons may need. Another locally owned store, Cudos2u, says what they’ve seen over the past five years are visitors looking for items unique to Augusta.

“This week, in particular, we see a lot of people, of course looking for golf items. Local items are super important to people because even if they’re just having guests in from out of town with a lot of things and other people who are local to this area,” said General Manager Judy Moody.

And hopes to show off what this area has to offer.

“Well really just is us putting on our best face for, you know, the city and all the out-of-town guests that get to see and learn about us and our city and, you know, just all the neat things Augusta has to offer, and we hope for one of them,” she said.

MORE | Masters traffic will affect bus route on Washington Road

For Escape Outdoors, they know where the most money is going to be spent, but want patrons to give them a look too.

“Hopefully, hopefully, our goal is that they buy stuff to wear to the Augusta National, not the stuff that they take home from Augusta National because nobody wants to wear a Masters shirt to the Masters. You gotta wear the other brands until you get your Masters shirts,” said Marshall.

They’ve even had their own traffic signs guiding patrons in the right direction, both places are just overall excited to see the fresh faces in town and show what Augusta has to offer.

