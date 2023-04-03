Waynesboro man accused of child porn possession, deputies say

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the execution of a federal search warrant to obtain child pornographic material, authorities say.

On Thursday, around 6 a.m. deputies searched a residence on the block of 400 West 8th Street, which led to the finding of pornographic material including a video containing evidence of sexual crimes involving a minor, according to authorities.

The material was located on a silver HP laptop, officials say, owned by subject Kadarion Ellison, 26, arrested on March 30 and charged with possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child.

