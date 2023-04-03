Tiger inspires much admiration among Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The buzz Monday at the Masters could be heard all over the course at Augusta National Golf Club: Tiger Woods is back.

He hasn’t played a tournament round since February at the Genesis Invitational, so patrons are holding their breath hoping he tees off so they can see that Tiger tournament magic.

He played a practice round Monday with longtime friend Fred Couples, Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy — a favorite heading into the week.

And they had the galleries to back it up. There’s nothing like the environment at Augusta National when Tiger Woods is on the course.

And ahead of his silver anniversary, as he evaluates whether he will play his 25th Masters, it’s safe to say his star power, is still mega-watt.

If you need to find Tiger on the course, just follow the sea of patrons.

In that sea was Kieran North from London.

“Everyone is following Tiger around the golf course. I saw a quote yesterday, ‘If you’re not Tiger, you could probably play naked, and no one would spot you,’” North said.

First-time patron Max Yoder observed:

“Just a sea of humanity to watch a dude hit a ball.”

So many first-time patrons are grateful Tiger is here so they can be in the presence of one of golf’s greatest

“He’s one of the best. I think the way he plays golf is inspiration to me,” Banks Rogers said.

“Everyone’s stoked to see Tiger. Even though he’s hobbling around a little bit, everyone’s just excited he’s here.”

But perhaps no one is more excited than Ashley Kim, a young golfer having the best week of her life. she won the 7-9 age division of Drive Chip and Putt on Sunday.

“I got to meet my idol Tiger Woods and he was actually a lot nicer than I thought he was because he always has such a sternish face,” she said.

but that sternish face full of focus was full of warmth today as he took time to talk to the future of golf—on the 18th green

“He told me congrats on winning Drive Chip and Putt and he asked me what school are you from and I said Cerritos Elementary and he said, ‘Oh, that’s where I was from, too.’”

Both from Southern California, both out to make golf history.

“My knees are shaking right now. My teeth are chattering,”Ashley said.

And to get an idea of how transcendent Tiger Woods is to the game of golf, Asheley said the best part of this Drive, Chip and Putt winner’s week was:

“Meeting Tiger Woods! Even cooler than winning DCP? Yeah! Way cooler!”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.