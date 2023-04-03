Speith foundation giving funds to Children’s Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Professional golfers competing in the Masters Tournament continue to make a difference in the lives of CSRA residents.

The latest is Jordan Speith, whose foundation picked the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as one of its 2023 community partner grant recipients.

The grant helps fund travel expenses for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

It also will fund a full-time social worker.

The dedicated social worker will play a key role in the identification of patients, their needs and the distribution of the patient assistance funds.

Speith is set to play this year at Augusta National Golf Club and was the 2015 Masters champion.

