‘Something Augusta has needed for a while’: New frontline for 911

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central EMS has taken the reins in Augusta. Gold Cross’s sudden departure forced the hand of Central to get up and running.

Even on day two of operations, they have already been helping the city fire department save lives.

We rode along with them for the day, and they say they are working on a long-term plan.

While their headquarters is at Fire Station 3 on Reynolds Street, one of their top priorities is to establish a permanent home down the road.

But with a 12-hour notice to get started almost 20 days ahead of schedule, they say they’re hitting the ground running.

“Very fast response. Very good response. Something Augusta has needed for a while,” said Sergeant Dylan Collins, Augusta Fire Department.

In just the first 24 hours in Richmond County, Central EMS has already been helping the fire department with calls. Early Monday morning, they assisted in a cardiac arrest case on Washington Road.

“The transition seems to be working great. Morale has increased at the fire department, knowing that we have ambulances coming. Knowing that we actually have a chance to help the citizens of Richmond County,” he said.

Central EMS President Gary Coker said: “This is where our command, this is where our administrative, restock, resupply, crew exchange. It will get better. Right now, it’s better probably than it has been in a long time.”

Jacob Hansen is an EMS commander with Central EMS. He said, “You call 911, it goes through the dispatch center, and the dispatch center directly dispatches through us. There’s no delay. It’s as if the fire department or law enforcement is responding. And it’s worked out phenomenally.”

And there’s more to come.

Coker said: “We have a basic start. As we go forward, this will ramp up.”

Central says they aim to have 15 ambulances in Richmond County to properly achieve the response times they want.

Within their first 24 hours, they responded to 96 calls.

