Q&A with Aiken golfer Kevin Kisner ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters competitor Kevin Kisner, who’s from Aiken, gave some quick quotes while at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday for practice.

Q. How is it out there?

KEVIN KISNER: It’s good. It’s way more tame than we expected it to be. The greens are somewhat receptive, not real quick with the moisture in. Looks like a lot of moisture this week. So we’ll see how it shapes out.

Q. Is that helpful to get preparation knowing there’s rain in the forecast?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah, it is. The fairways are still nice, not collecting mud. They’re still pretty dry. If we don’t get a big amount of rain, I think the golf course will be fantastic as always.

Q. A lot of talk about lengthening 13 and a big change this week. How did it play for you today?

KEVIN KISNER: I got to layup, just like I do on most of the par-5s now. D.J. hit an awesome one. He got to hit a mid-iron in there, so that was good. Yeah, just helped the bombers more.

Q. How did he do out there today?

KEVIN KISNER: He’s always the same for 30 years, stripes it, and walks around like he’s the giant he is.

Q. With the changes on 13, how do you see that affecting how the tournament as a whole is played?

KEVIN KISNER: You got to hit a perfect drive to have a chance now, where you could get away with more of a right shot. Now if you bail out to the right, you have no chance to go for it. The longer hitters will be in the trees now.

So I think the second shot -- I’m not ever going to hit it where D.J. did, but if I can hit a perfect one, I still have a difficult 3 or 4-iron off the side hill lie, whereas I used to be able to get 6 or 5.

Q. A couple folks from Atlanta here. Always good to see Georgia guys playing together. What’s that relationship like?

KEVIN KISNER: Harman and I play together all the time. We have a lot of the off-course interests together. So we played last week here.

Then Gary and D.J. have been lifelong friends. It’s a good place to hang out.

Q. How old were you when you first played with D.J.?

KEVIN KISNER: Like 5 years old. We grew up together. We were four-ball partners as kids in the state of South Carolina and played all the South Carolina Junior Golf stuff together.

Q. Do you remember the first tournament you all played in together?

KEVIN KISNER: I don’t. I told that story a long time ago when I scalded one out of the trees and beat him on the last hole. His grandfather yelled GD from the woods back there when my ball went in. That’s one of my favorites. I’ll have to look that story up.

Q. How was the turkey hunting with Harman last week?

KEVIN KISNER: It was successful, except we didn’t bag one. We had a lot of action. We were very particular on our trigger finger, which was very rare for us. Must be getting old.

Q. In your backyard, and you tend to be close to home here. What’s it like?

KEVIN KISNER: It’s sweet. It’s nice to stay at home. It’s nice to have a lot of friends and family out here supporting me. It’s a cool place.

Eight years in a row, I never would have dreamed I’d do that after turning professional. It’s a dream come true.

