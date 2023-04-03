The next steps for Augusta’s ambulance services discussed by Augusta mayor and Central EMS president

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Garnett Johnson and Central Emergency Services President Gary Coker held a press conference Sunday after the rapid transition Saturday night.

Gold Cross says they ended their temporary month-to-month contract because there has been some difficulty in filling up shifts that used to be filled by EMTS and paramedics. The decision left city leaders and Central EMS to assemble ambulances at 6 a.m. Sunday so there would be no gap of service for the 8 a.m. start time.

The biggest thing on the minds of city leaders is ensuring the safety of the city, especially with the population expected to grow as we head into golf week. Right now, city leaders and Central EMS are working to find solutions.

“Could we say very little sleep, could I say very little sleep for all of our team and all of the county’s team,” Gary Coker, Central EMS president, said when asked what the last 24 hours have looked like for him. “But you know, that’s what it took. Everybody getting behind the wagon, and pushing the wagon forward.”

The time to push the wagon came sooner than expected.

“We were ready this morning at 8, rolling,” Coker said.

Central EMS rolled out eight units within the first hour after the 8 a.m. start time.

“I made a comment that the Calvary was coming,” Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson said. “I said it. Six o’clock this morning, I saw the calvary. I never thought it would be a joy to my ears to hear ambulances.”

As Central EMS takes off, a surge in the community comes in, bringing in a lot of unknowns.

“But there’s one known you should know, to our citizens, you’re safe, we have adequate service,” Mayor Johnson said.

As for ambulance response times, Central EMS said the number one priority is that citizens have ambulance services running.

“Number one, the citizens have ambulance service today, when they call 911,” Coker said. “The ambulance responds when they need help, the ambulance comes. I think your response times are better now than they have been in quite some time. I think you have more ambulances now and we’re just getting started.”

How the ambulances answer the call is still a work in progress. Right now, Central EMS is using handheld radios.

“If we can get that radio call out from the 911, center, and over a handheld and get the ambulance to the person, that’s what matters,” Coker said.

What matters most overall is ensuring the safety of the city, according to city leaders.

“We have a plan in place, one that provides protection to our citizens, one that I think will improve our response times and something that we owe them so, so desperately,” Mayor Johnson said.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse and Central EMS are working through tournament week to have a contract ready by the following Tuesday.

From there, commissioners will finally get their first look at how much the city could be throwing in for a subsidy and start the negotiations from there.

