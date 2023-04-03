Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Xylazine
Spread of ‘zombie drug’ xylazine raises alarm in Georgia
Augusta has a new ambulance provider, 20 days sooner than expected.
Gold Cross stops ambulance service in Augusta; Central takes over

Latest News

Listening to America - Climate Change
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as he is greeted at Minneapolis−Saint Paul...
Biden homes in on policy as Trump indictment gets attention
They’ve had many bad days, but Jayla just had a great day.
Make-A-Wish surprises local 7-year-old girl fighting leukemia