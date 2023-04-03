Masters updates: April 3, 2023

6:45 a.m.: Mayor’s Masters Reception kicks off golf week

The Mayor's Masters Reception was held April 2, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, city leaders attended the Mayor’s Masters Reception.

They held it Sunday at the Augusta Commons, even though it’s traditionally on a Monday.

Families and friends got a chance to dance, bounce and try some good food just before tournament week.

One man we spoke to loves to come out each year because he loves seeing all the new faces as he supports his hometown.

“I’ve been coming out of here since it started,” Ray Thomas said. “You know what I mean, to support my city of Augusta. When I’m from all my life, and all the good people. The food, and it’s just overall everything that’s good about it.”

This was the first time other leaders from across the area were in attendance, including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams and Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.

6:35 a.m.: Traffic moving steadily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is still moving steadily on Washington Road for the first day of practice rounds for the Masters.

Lighted signs on Interstate 20 say all Masters traffic should use Exits 199, Washington Road, and 200, Riverwatch Parkway. Traffic cones were just placed on Riverwatch to direct drivers toward Augusta National Golf Club.

Interstate traffic is flowing steadily and the exits aren’t yet backed up.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.