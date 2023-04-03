Submit Photos/Videos
Masters traffic will affect bus route on Washington Road

Currently Augusta runs nine bus routes and folks say it's not enough.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the Masters Tournament, traffic at the Washington Road-Alexander Drive intersection will affect the operation of the Route 5 Green Line/Washington Road bus, according to Augusta Transit.

The bus towards downtown will not make the left turn onto Alexander Drive but continue straight ahead along Washington Road.

Passengers for downtown using bus stops along Alexander Drive must now go to the intersection of Washington Road and Berckmans Road and wait at the traffic signal.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination, call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. thru 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

