Masters merchandise goes from traditional to trendy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a lot of new items for patrons to buy this year during the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Overall, you can tell the merchandise is taking a turn from traditional to hip.

“What’s really important to golf right now is to bring some of the younger crowd in so I think they’re doing it really well, marketing it really well,” said McKenzie Beech.

For example, ball markers with pimento cheese sandwiches and Masters cup and chip bags. And another stocking stuffer: slim can koozies with a caddie bib.

Few patrons can pass up the allure of a visit to the merchandise shop at Augusta National Golf Club.

There are hats with different Augusta National phrases like “Amen” and “Azalea,” but we’ve never seen a “Skip it” hat – a a nod to the practice round tradition over on 16 where golfers skip their ball over Ike’s Pond onto the green.

We’ve also seen patrons go crazy over the patterned polos.

There are iconic clubhouse umbrellas and one with the Masters Cups on them, with the premium green cups sprinkled in.

Sort of an “if ya know, ya know” nod.

