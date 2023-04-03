Submit Photos/Videos
Make-A-Wish surprises local 7-year-old girl fighting leukemia

They’ve had many bad days, but Jayla just had a great day.
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown girl has been fighting leukemia for about two years. Now, she’s getting a much-needed and well-deserved break.

Here’s how the Make-A-Wish Foundation brought a huge smile to Jayla’s face with a trip to Orlando she and her family will never forget.

“Jayla is very fun. She’s very energetic and outgoing, and she’s able to look at bad situations and make them into good ones,” said Tyesha Soares.

The last two years haven’t been easy for Tyesha.

And her seven-year-old daughter Jayla.

“It caught me off guard because I thought she only had a sore throat when in actuality she had leukemia,” she said.

“Snow White! Give her a big old hug. I was crying. I was crying because I’m so happy to see her,” said Jayla.

Jayla’s favorite princess delivered the surprise. Her family gets to spend spring break in Orlando, and Jayla will reunite with Snow White at Disney World.

“So excited, more excited than anything else,” she said.

Her mom said: “Everybody’s excited. I feel like this is something we really really need because we’ve been through so much.”

Jayla has been through blood transfusions, bone marrow transplants, and a lot of time in the hospital. She’s had several bad days. Now she’s excited to have some great days.

“My whole life, I was dreaming about it, and dreaming about it again and again and again,” said Jayla.

For Jayla, her dream came true. Jayla’s family is already in Orlando. They plan to go to Disney World later this week.

