Kisner Foundation continues community kindness through Putt with a Purpose

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken native and professional golfer Kevin Kinser and his wife Brittany are known for their generous donations through their foundation.

Kisner is preparing for his eighth start at the Masters. Meanwhile, Brittany represented the family at a charity event for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia at Capsule, a boutique in Surrey Center.

This is Putt with a Purpose.

“This is just a perfect opportunity to do a fun event for a foundation that’s doing really big things for our community,” said Owner Katie Haskins.

Shoppers can come to Capsule and putt from a spot ranging between 10 and 30 percent.

“When you sink your putt, that percent of your purchase goes towards the Kisner Foundation,” she said. “They’re doing really special things in our community, for our children’s hospital.”

The foundation has donated more than $2 million to the children’s hospital.

Brittany said: “We’re so happy we can support this great hospital.”

It’s to fund the Kisner foundation and Friends Center for Behavior Health and Wellness. The first of its kind in the region.

“Children can come there to receive a diagnosis, mental health, and services, behavioral health services,” said Brittany. “It’s a much-needed program for kids in our area and for general pediatricians in our area to have a place to refer kids.”

A place that will serve children from all over Georgia and across the region. Brittany says they’re thankful for the ones helping them accomplish that goal.

“It’s just so amazing when people from the community and small business owners know about what you do and the work we’re doing, and they want to help us give back,” she said.

And for Haskins, it’s the community that makes it all possible.

“We receive so much support from our community. We’re always looking for ways to give back as well,” said Haskins. “This is just a fun way to help support the Kisner Foundation.”

