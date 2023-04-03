Ga., S.C. gas prices stay the same over past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown very little change over the past week.

The average price in Georgia has stayed the same at $3.22 per gallon, over the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.26, up by a cent in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 22 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.15 decreasing by a cent from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.20 which has stayed the same over the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has increased by 7 cents over the past week to $3.51 per gallon.

