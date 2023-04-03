Evans offensive lineman Mason Short makes college commitment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After receiving numerous offers, going on dozens of college visits, Evans offensive standout Mason Short has landed on his next venture.

Short decided on Crimson and has committed to the University of Alabama. The sophomore had offers from a long list including Georgia, Ohio State, and South Carolina.

Mason Short (Staff)

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound four-star adds versatility to an already impressive line. Alabama signed four offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

Short and four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams out of Alabama are the first 2025 commits to Nick Saban’s squad out.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.