Dustin Johnson plans to enjoy Masters week, catch up with friends

By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) For Dustin Johnson, it’s business as usual this year at the Masters, he said Monday.

Nothing different?

“No. I still play golf for a living,” he said. “I’m here at the Masters and enjoying this week. This week’s all about Augusta. It has nothing to do with where you play at, but guys that are here, they play all around the world. Not everybody just plays on one spot.”

It’ll give him a chance to see some folks he doesn’t get to see very much.

“For me, like I said, all my buddies are still my buddies. Enjoy seeing them. It’s nice to see a lot of the guys because I haven’t seen them all that much,” he said. “So it should be a great week and looking forward to it.”

Among the friends he’ll be seeing is Kevin Kisner.

“I grew up playing with Kis. We’ve known each other for a long time. It’s always great to come out here. Usually each year we play one practice round together. We’re playing Wednesday too in the par-3,” he said.

Another thing he’s looking forward to is the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

“Eat some good food and some good wine usually,” he said. “It’s special just to be a part of it. It’s something that you’re a part of forever. It’s a special evening.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

