Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two subjects involved in an aggravated assault incident that occurred Tuesday, according to authorities.

Andy Davis, 18, and Torron Walker, 19, are wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2000 block of Barnes Street on March 28, around 2 p.m., authorities say.

Davis and Walker have warrants on file with the agency. They both should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Davis is described as five foot five inches, weighing around 137 pounds, officials say. Walker is described to be five foot nine inches, and weighing around 130 pounds, officials say.

The victim stated that there were three people inside the residence during the shooting, but no injuries occurred, deputies say. The victim said the two subjects wore ski masks and shot numerous gunshots toward his residence from a blue Nissan hatchback vehicle, then got into the vehicle and made a left onto Stevens Road.

Anyone that comes in contact with Davis or Walker or has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1455.

