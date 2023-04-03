Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault

Andy Davis, Torron Walker
Andy Davis, Torron Walker(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two subjects involved in an aggravated assault incident that occurred Tuesday, according to authorities.

Andy Davis, 18, and Torron Walker, 19, are wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2000 block of Barnes Street on March 28, around 2 p.m., authorities say.

Davis and Walker have warrants on file with the agency. They both should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

MORE | 75-year-old dead after crash on Cohen Road in Burke County

Davis is described as five foot five inches, weighing around 137 pounds, officials say. Walker is described to be five foot nine inches, and weighing around 130 pounds, officials say.

The victim stated that there were three people inside the residence during the shooting, but no injuries occurred, deputies say. The victim said the two subjects wore ski masks and shot numerous gunshots toward his residence from a blue Nissan hatchback vehicle, then got into the vehicle and made a left onto Stevens Road.

Anyone that comes in contact with Davis or Walker or has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Courtland Harris or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1455.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Xylazine
Spread of ‘zombie drug’ xylazine raises alarm in Georgia
Augusta has a new ambulance provider, 20 days sooner than expected.
Gold Cross stops ambulance service in Augusta; Central takes over

Latest News

Patrons pour through the gate at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2023.
Masters updates: April 3, 2023
Merch patrons
Merchandise remains popular with Masters patrons
Georgia State Patrol
75-year-old dead after crash on Cohen Road in Burke County
Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain prepares to putt during practice round 1 at...
Practice at the Masters on April 3, 2023