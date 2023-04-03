Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain chances return Monday. Unsettled weather pattern to finish off Masters Week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will be increasing overnight into your Monday as a weak storm system approaches our region.

Our next chance for rain enters the forecast Monday with isolated to widely scattered showers/storms possible. Some locations could stay totally dry. Temperatures will be a bit below average as a result of overcast skies and an easterly wind at 4 to 8 mph keeping highs near 70 degrees.

A big warm up lies ahead for the middle of the week with highs climbing into the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be a dry day with partly sunny skies with only a stray shower possible by Wednesday. Another cold front moves into the area Thursday bringing another round of windy and wet weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After a warm day ahead of the front Thursday, cooler than average temperatures move in Friday through the weekend with highs only making it into the middle to upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday are trending on the breezier side with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible. The front is likely to stall over our area, so showers will likely linger into the final rounds of Masters 2023 Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

