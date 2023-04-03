Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after being accused of statutory rape with a victim under the age of 16, which produced a child, according to authorities.

The victim disclosed a forensic interview at the Child Enrichment Center in Augusta, saying the incident happened with the subject during April 2021 in Grovetown, authorities say.

The victim was under the age of 16 during the incident, in which she became pregnant and gave birth, according to officials.

Ricardo Simmons, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, 2 years later, and charged with statutory rape, according to authorities.

