Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Columbia County man accused of statutory rape, deputies say

Ricardo Simmons
Ricardo Simmons(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after being accused of statutory rape with a victim under the age of 16, which produced a child, according to authorities.

The victim disclosed a forensic interview at the Child Enrichment Center in Augusta, saying the incident happened with the subject during April 2021 in Grovetown, authorities say.

MORE | Deputies search for 2 accused of aggravated assault

The victim was under the age of 16 during the incident, in which she became pregnant and gave birth, according to officials.

Ricardo Simmons, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, 2 years later, and charged with statutory rape, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Xylazine
Spread of ‘zombie drug’ xylazine raises alarm in Georgia
Augusta has a new ambulance provider, 20 days sooner than expected.
Gold Cross stops ambulance service in Augusta; Central takes over

Latest News

The average price in Georgia has stayed the same at $3.22 per gallon, over the past week,...
Ga., S.C. gas prices stay the same over past week
2023 Masters Tournament
Masters updates: April 3, 2023
Jordan Spieth
Speith foundation giving funds to Children’s Hospital
Masters
Monday at the Masters: What's ahead this week at Augusta National