Check out these golf week events to add your calendar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you say it’s golf week in Augusta, you know exactly what that means as locals.

Masters week in Augusta is one of the busiest weeks of the year, and this year will be no less.

The 87th Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 3-9, bringing people from all over the world to town.

There will be various events and places to enjoy when your off the course, so you can make the most out of your 2023 golf week.

To start of the week, the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship is on Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club and the Final Round on April 1 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National Golf Club will host the Road to the Masters Invitational on April 2, with celebrity participants competing in the soon-to-be-released EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters’ video game. The Road to the Masters Invitational will stream live on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Westobou Art Gallery

Experience the art of Devin Lovett at Immaculate at Westbou. This is a result of Westobou’s year-long Residency Program. Lovett’s work is experimental, thought-provoking, and on occasion, unintentionally political. Admission is free.

April 1 - 8

Experience First Fridays at Westobou with Kelly Reidy presented by ALMA at the Westobou Gallery.

Get ready to soft rock in the Westobou Gallery and Daze Inn curated by Jeff T Kinzel in the MICRO gallery. Admission is free.

April 7 - from 6 to 8 p.m.

Augusta Museum of History

The Augusta Museum of History will be open every day during golf week for Masters and local visitors, hosting activities throughout the week. Activities are free with museum admission.

Museum trading cards - 4 Limited Edition Museum Trading Cards available ONLY during Masters Week. Collect Bobby Jones, Larry Mize, Eileen Stulb, and Mitzi Edge.

Hunt for History - Pick up a Golf Hunt for History Scavenger Hunt to explore golf history, personalities, and courses in the area. The Golf Hunt for History is available throughout the week. Return your completed scavenger hunt sheets to receive a Museum Trading Card or AMH Sticker.

To learn more, go to the museum’s website.

April 1 - 9

The 19th Hole Retail Shopping Crawl

Enjoy The 19th Hole Retail Crawl during Masters week in downtown Augusta.

During this golf-themed crawl, you’ll grab a scorecard and a golf pencil and shop around downtown at the participating locations.

You get a stroke number for making a purchase. In the end, take your scorecard to Augusta & Co. to putt on their green and enter a drawing for a basket worth $250 of goods from all the participating businesses.

Take your completed scorecard to Ubora for free drip coffee or to Riverwatch Brewing for a free draft beer.

April 3 - 10

Rock Fore! Dough

The 19th annual concert will be held during the week of the Masters Tournament at Evans Towne Center Park.

The concert will feature Riley Green, Sister Hazel, Voice of Harold and Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish, Cody Webb, and DJ Rock.

Rock Fore! Dough concerts have raised almost $1.7 million for First Tee-Augusta.

You can buy tickets on the event website, tickets bought in advance will be $40 and day-of-show tickets will be $50.

April 4 - 4 p.m.

ParTee South Augusta 2023

ParTee on the Green, an Augusta Golf Week tradition, is a dance party with music for all ages from beach, soul, pop, jazz, soulful deep house, disco, afro beats, and more with a family-friendly feel-good vibe. And will feature performances by community dance groups, food trucks, activities for the kids, and more.

April 5 - from 5 to 9 p.m.

Major Rager 2023

Another Masters week tradition returns with the 9th Annual Major Rager presented by Friends with Benefits at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater.

This live concert will feature Futurebirds with The Stews. Coolers and outside food and beverages are not permitted.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Hale House Foundation. Admission is $35 - $70.

April 8 - 7 p.m.

Savannah River Brewing Company

deFrance will be playing live at Savannah River, to learn more head over to the event’s Facebook page.

April 8 - 9 p.m.

The Partridge Inn

The Partridge Inn will be hosting events all week for guests and locals.

Masters watch parties will take place throughout the hotel, with live music every night and live entertainment Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Reserve the rooftop bar and restaurant, Six South, during the whole week. Email Holly White for additional information, pricing, and available menus or make dinner reservations through OpenTable for the 8595 Restaurant and Bar.

For kids

Masters Week Camp at the Burke County Family YMCA will be from April 3 to 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

