Bridgestone expands sustainable technology at Aiken County plant

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bridgestone is expanding its domestic production of MasterCore tires, the product of off-the-road mining tire technology, at a plant in Aiken County.

A marriage of product and facility both designed with sustainability in mind.

This month Bridgestone will add production of two MasterCore products to its LEED- and ISCC-certified Aiken County Off Road plant in Graniteville in an effort to more efficiently meet U.S. supply demands.

Aiken is Bridgestone’s only plant in North America that produces giants, and it represents one of our most sustainable and environmentally conscious facilities. The Aiken plant:

Reuses 92% of its own construction debris and 100% of discarded manufacturing materials

Leverages rail transportation as an alternative method to truck transport, reducing 600 tons of CO2 in transportation to our Western Canada market in 2022 alone

Harvests rainwater via geomembrane pond liners and pavers, creating retention ponds and support water harvesting at the global operation

Standing 13-foot-tall and weighing upwards of 10,000 pounds each, Bridgestone MasterCore mining tires represent the Bridgestone tire technology and manufacturing expertise, and they are designed to enable a more efficient and sustainable mining operation.

Bridgestone Aiken County plant expands sustainable tire technology (Bridgestone Aiken County plant)

MasterCore tires can deliver up to 5% more durability, 10% faster speed, or 15% greater payloads, maximizing a mine’s productivity.

This introduction to Aiken’s product portfolio is the latest example of how Bridgestone is investing in its domestic manufacturing footprint to advance the company’s global competitiveness and commitment to sustainability.

