Being back in Augusta for Masters is ‘special’ for Jason Day

By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORE: Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) Jason Day said he’s made some improvements but has more to make.

Either way, he’s glad to be back at Augusta National for the Masters this year.

“To be able to be back here this year is very special” after not being able to come last year, he said Monday during a news conference.

“I think mentally I was more disappointed in myself” for not being able to be here, he said.

LIVE BLOG: Updates from teh course at Augusta National

“It hit my confidence a lot,” he said.

He feels like his swing is good but he knows there’s room for improvement.

He’s had to analyze how he does things and work on them.

“I’m kinda physically forced to think about these things or else I could fall into bad habits” and hurt his back, he said.

“I’m moving in the right direction,” he said.

Asked whether his focus on improving keeps him in his zone or distracts him, he said:

“I would say that there’s definitely times where it holds me back” because he has to constantly work himself out of old habits and, he said.

He said autumn was probably to turning point for him.

He started to work on some new moves over Christmas break, but he hadn’t started to put himself in a position to win tournaments, he said, but that’s what he;’s focusing on now.

