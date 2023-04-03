Aiken man arrested after assaulting, robbing Dollar General employee

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a man accused of robbing a Dollar General, then assaulting an employee, according to authorities.

On March 23, deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at 132 Rudy Mason Parkway in reference to an armed robbery in progress around 8:45 p.m.

The victim stated he was ringing up customers at the register when a white man wearing a grey shirt, blue shorts, and a mask approached the counter and placed a few items down, deputies say. The subject then grabbed the victim by the shirt and attempted to pull him across the counter toward a knife.

The victim stated he grabbed a soda and threw it at the subject, when the subject then came around the corner where they begin to fight, deputies say. The subject shortly after then fled the scene.

Officers observed spots of blood on the floor and a right shoe from the subject that was left inside the store, according to authorities.

The victim stated he was not injured, officials say.

According to authorities, Jordan Kleinsorge, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in the second degree, and armed robbery.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.