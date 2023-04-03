Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

75-year-old dead after crash on Cohen Road in Burke County

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on Cohen Road on March 26.

According to the Georgia State Patrol crash report, 75-year-old Jay Fager has been identified as the victim.

Fager was stopped at the intersection of Cohen Road and Highway 25, when he failed to yield after stopping a stop sign.

Fager struck a vehicle in its front end while trying to cross over Highway 25.

His vehicle entered the grass median, entered into the southbound lanes, then returned to the median before returning to the northbound lanes, according to the crash report.

The second vehicle entered the median upon impact, before returning to the northbound lanes.

The second vehicle is registered to the City of Augusta.

A second occupant of Fager’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Xylazine
Spread of ‘zombie drug’ xylazine raises alarm in Georgia
Augusta has a new ambulance provider, 20 days sooner than expected.
Gold Cross stops ambulance service in Augusta; Central takes over

Latest News

Patrons pour through the gate at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2023.
Masters updates: April 3, 2023
Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain prepares to putt during practice round 1 at...
Practice at the Masters on April 3, 2023
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States warms up at the Tournament Practice Area...
Tiger draws big roars with a touch of nostalgia