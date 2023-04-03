75-year-old dead after crash on Cohen Road in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a crash on Cohen Road on March 26.

According to the Georgia State Patrol crash report, 75-year-old Jay Fager has been identified as the victim.

Fager was stopped at the intersection of Cohen Road and Highway 25, when he failed to yield after stopping a stop sign.

Fager struck a vehicle in its front end while trying to cross over Highway 25.

His vehicle entered the grass median, entered into the southbound lanes, then returned to the median before returning to the northbound lanes, according to the crash report.

The second vehicle entered the median upon impact, before returning to the northbound lanes.

The second vehicle is registered to the City of Augusta.

A second occupant of Fager’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

