Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two people are dead after a Lifesaver medical helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive in Shelby County, Alabama.

The helicopter was sent to the area to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. Officials say a landing site was set up, and that’s when the crash happened.

Three crew members were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, WBRC reports.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were on scene when the crash happened, according to the sheriff’s office’s Chief Deputy Clay Hammac during a Sunday night press conference.

“[They] did the best they could to render aid. The helicopter was on fire. They did attempt to extract the flight crew,” Hammac said.

He added that the Chelsea Fire Department and the Cahaba Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and got the crew members out.

Officials say one crew member died at the scene, and the two others were taken to hospitals. Another crew member later died from their injuries at the hospital. The condition of the third member is not known at this time.

The hiker was also taken to a hospital.

“Whenever our first responders answer that call, they know there’s a possibility of something very bad happening, of an outcome that none of us want, and this flight crew on Lifesaver, they’re heroes,” said Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer at the press conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of these two members of the flight crew that passed away.”

Officials have closed the road, and it is unknown when it will reopen.

The investigation into the crash will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Hammac.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Xylazine
Spread of ‘zombie drug’ xylazine raises alarm in Georgia
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta has a new ambulance provider, 20 days sooner than expected.
Gold Cross stops ambulance service in Augusta; Central takes over

Latest News

The 86-year-old pontiff presided over the mass in Saint Peter Square just the day after leaving...
Pope Francis delivers homily at Palm Sunday mass
Gold Cross says they ended their temporary month-to-month contract because there has been some...
The next steps for Augusta’s ambulance services discussed by Augusta mayor and Central EMS president
Gold Cross says they ended their temporary month-to-month contract because there has been some...
The next steps for Augusta ambulance service discussed in Sunday press conference
Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off...
Man, 34, suspected in fatal Los Angeles parking lot shooting