Legendary caddie involved in wreck on his way to Masters

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the days leading up to the 2023 Masters Tournament, a legendary caddie at Augusta National Golf Club was in a car accident.

According to media reports, Carl Jackson was driving here from Arkansas, where he lives, when his vehicle hit a car that was stopped on Interstate 20.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Jackson, 76, was reported in good condition.

The Augusta native has caddied for more than 50 Masters Tournaments, including for Ben Crenshaw both times Crenshaw won.

When he was honored during the 2015 Mayor’s Masters Reception in Augusta, we reported that Jackson had only missed one since 1961 to recover from cancer.

